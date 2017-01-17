Italian female engineers outnumber European colleagues

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.01.17

In Italy, there is a boom in engineering degrees in general. As many as 55,251 in 2015, which is a 5.2% increase from the preceding year. An analysis was recently completed by a national body of engineers and was based on data provided by the Ministry of Instruction University and Research (MIUR). The data revealed that Engineering represents 18,3% of all university degrees, the highest ever. But, it is the number of female engineers that is the biggest surprise of all. Despite being traditionally a male career choice, a real boom has taken place among women pursuing engineering degrees. In the last 15 years, the number of women graduates in Engineering has doubled, going from 16% of the total number of degrees in the first years of this century, to as high as 30% in 2015. Italy is number one in Europe, with a considerable lead over the other nations, regarding the percentage of females graduates who are engineers: France (25%), UK (22%), Germany (19%) e Scandinavian countries (19%).