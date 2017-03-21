Italian fathers would like to spend more time with their children

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.21

Italy has a paternity leave for fathers in the workplace. In fact, 80% of Italian dads would like to use it. However, when they do, they find that they are never able to be the children’s principle caregiver. Seeing as this task has to be shared with their wives/partners. At least, that is what has emerged from a study undertaken by Doxa, within a national campaign called national “Plan C”. The majority of fathers claim, in any event, that the reason behind this idea to reconcile life and work aimed at women had one motivation: to force the workplace to take fathers’ job-related needs seriously. Many still claim that, however, that contrary to motherhood, “fatherhood” did not at all damage the career choices and ambitions of males.