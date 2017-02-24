Italian Erasmus participants can now use app to communicate with others like them

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.24

Now, Italian Erasmus participants have another useful instrument. The new app was launched by the Italian National Youth Agency (Ang – Agenzia nazionale per i giovani), a government institution that manages the Erasmus+ programme and other initiatives targeted to young people. The app is available for both iOS and Android platforms. Developed by ETT SpA, it can be downloaded for free for all students between the ages 18 and 30. The objectives of the program were to enable young people to contact each other, to share their passion and experiences (thanks to the platform’s geolocation capabilities), and to monitor these experiences in order to have as much information as possible to bring to the next Erasmus generations.