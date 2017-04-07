Italian drop out rate is among the highest ones in Europe

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.07

15% of Italian students do not finish high school. The phenomenon of school dropouts in this country, despite in recent years it is on the decrease, continues to be worrisome. In Italy, the percentage of Early School Leavers (ESL) is higher than the European average, which stood at 11.2%. Early School Leavers are for the most part boys: in 2014 they accounted for 15.4% against 10.2% of girls. These alarming figures has led to a three-year partnership between the Deutsche Bank Foundation and the non-profit Association Portofranco of Milan, which aims to support a project for the training of 300 students. The initiative aims to enhance and increase the involvement of the university students as a volunteer teachers who make their expertise and their time available for more than 1,000 students in Milan.

