Italian doctors and nurses, always fewer and older

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.01.20

The Italian national healthcare service lost nearly 10,000 employees in one year. In the period between 2014 – 2015 the number of employees went from 663,793 to 653,352. If we look at 2007, the decrease was even greater, with 28.845 fewer employees (-4,2%), the greatest reduction in the healthcare workforce over the last 10 years. If we consider that 693,716 healthcare workers were employed in 2009 (the year with the largest number of employees), the current number for 2015, represents over 40,000 less individuals. These data were recently released in the annual report of the Italian government’s economy and finance accounting office. The report highlighted the unstable work conditions for an increasing number of physicians and nurses, and also demonstrated that the generational turn-over in this public sector has been at a stand-still for a long time: clearly seen by the fact that the average age of healthcare personnel is 50.

