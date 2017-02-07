Italian Court recognizes gay marriage officiated abroad for the first time

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.07

The Italian Supreme Court recognized a homosexual marriage officiated in another country, for the first time. The Supreme Judges refused to hear the case of a mayor of a small town, attempting to appeal an earlier sentence passed down from a Naples court. In which the transcription of the gay marriage between two French women, officiated in the region of Nord-Pas-de-Calais was given the green light. One of these women had the right to claim Italian citizenship iure sanguinis. Thus, refusal to recognize the union was seen as being in direct violation of the document proclaimed in Strasburg (2007), of the fundamental rights of European citizens, of the right of free movement for citizens throughout the member states; and, lastly, of the basis of non-discrimination. Specifically regarding this case, the Supreme Judges proclaimed that “seeing as the validity of the marriage was recognized in the state of origin of the couple, the same could not have any lesser validity, merely by transferring to Italy”.