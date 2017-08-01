Italian Campania region creates special office to protect rights of disabled

Italian Campania region creates special office to protect rights of disabledby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.08.01
Campania is the first Italian region to create an administrative position for the protection of the rights of disabled individuals. In fact, the regional council approved the proposed law for the creation of this professional function unanimously (33 “yes” out of 33 voters). The individual will be elected by the legislative assembly and will be responsible for, among other things: monitoring the total respect for the dignity of the individual with disabilities, and of his/her right to freedom and independence, by promoting full integration into the family, school, workplace, and society; as well as facilitating access to all services and the providing of preventive care, rehabilitation of the impairments, and of economic and legal protection; promotion of all activities aimed at acquiring correct knowledge of the regulations in this specific area, in collaboration with the appropriate territorial bodies and associations. A positive step in the right direction toward a political response to defending weaker segments of the population. Although, there are those who declare that it is a sign of failure “if you need to create such a position, it means that the rights of these people are not being respected”.
