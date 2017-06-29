Italian athletes receive 8 medals at Olympics of Atheletes with Transplants

Related:

“Give blood, give now, give often” World Blood Donor Day 2017 Every year, on 14 June, countries around the world celebrate World Blood Donor Day. The event serves to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products and to thank blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood. This year’s campaign will focus on blood donation in emergencies. Read More.

Important decline in blood donors in Italy Fall in blood donors one of the consequences of the Italian demographic decline. In 2016, the number fell to 1,688,000: a decrease of 40,000 compared to the previous year and the lowest figure since 2011. The reason for this worrying decrease is to be found in the progressive ageing of Read More.

Donate a part of yourself and find yourself unemployed In addition to specific health reasons, organ donation could also place a person at risk for losing his/her job. At least in Spain, where this occurred with individuals who missed work for procedures having to do with donating an organ, for example a kidney, to a dying friend or family member. Read More.

AVIS celebrates a 90th birthday with more than 1 million volunteers Italy’s Association of Italian Blood Volunteers AVIS (Associazione Volontari Italiani Sangue), is celebrating not only its 90th birthday, but also its exponential growth. In 1927, there were 17 members, today there are 1.3 million. In the last 30 years, the membership has grown almost 90% while the number of actual Read More.

Rights and duties of employees who donate blood Italian law provides for employees who volunteer to be blood donors to receive a day off (to rest), for which they will be paid their normal retribution. For which reimbursement will be obtained by the National Institute for Social Security (INPS), which recently distributed an informative pamphlet explaining all of Read More.