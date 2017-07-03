Italian association of pharmacists proposes in-store vaccinations

Related:

Handshakes forbidden in hospital wards A simple nod of the head, a smile, or, at most, a pat on the back, but physicians have been amply warned: no more handshaking in the hospital. This behavior is becoming more diffuse in the USA and Great Britain, where this traditional greeting is being abolished by healthcare personnel, Read More.

No existing proof of vaccine-autism link The vaccine-autism correlation has not yet been definitively proven. Precisely for this reason, the Court of Appeal of Salerno, Italy, accepted the Ministry of Health’s challenge to an earlier sentence pronounced by the judges in that same city. The earlier sentence had been in favor of a father whose son Read More.

Flip-flopped lifestyles have see retirees more active than young workers Forget the image of the 30 or 40-something who runs from the office to the health club to work out for hours. In reality, the young worker of today is more sedentary than his/her elderly, retired colleague. Compared to the over-70 category, they are seated 30 minutes more each day. Read More.

Severe rules and new technology not enough to fight traffic deaths There is an historic increase in accidental deaths around the world. Especially those resulting from accidents on the road: +10% over the last fifteen years. At least, this is what was documented in a large-scale study that was highlighted in the pages of Stever Casner’s book “Careful: A User’s Guide to Read More.

Fewer children in the Netherlands vaccinated The number of babies and children in the Netherlands being given the standard childhood vaccinations has fallen by 0.5% for the third year in a row. The drop in the vaccination rate means the risk of an outbreak of measles in the Netherlands has increased, the public health institute RIVM Read More.