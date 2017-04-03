Italian agriculture is booming again thanks to immigrants

by Raffaele Nappi - 2017.04.03

They are not only migrant workers, but also bosses of agricultural operations. The immigrants from outside the EU have seen a complete reversal of the role they play in Italian agricultural businesses: 12,000 heads of agricultural businesses and 128,000 employees (to which 192,000 foreigners from within the EU can be added). A galaxy of new arrivals, that according to the latest CIA-Italian agricultural business report , contributes to the state treasury from taxes and other fiscal obligations, each year, as much as €11 billion (on average). From Indian Sikhs, who have a talent for farming, to Romanians, who are specialized in pruning vines and olive trees. Without forgetting the Macedonians, whose strong card is maintenance of plants and wine cellars, or the English and Dutch, specialized in innovative production.