Italian ‘After Us’ law has special trust for those adhering to the initiative

Italian ‘After Us’ law has special trust for those adhering to the initiativeby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.06.30
Trust in Life is the name of the first trust created by an Italian financial institution with which to address the special law “Dopo di Noi” (After Us), which helps parents guarantee that their disabled children will be taken care of, once they are gone. The project, the culmination of a partnership created among various institutions: UBI Banca, Anffas Onlus, and Gruppo Cooperativo CGM, offers support to individuals with disabilities through a multifaced, innovative approach: that combines a co-project among beneficiaries, family members and social welfare operators, with a multi-beneficiary trust that manages and integrates economic-financial resources and real estate patrimony. In addition, a territorial network will be created that will take advantage of a range of skills that can facilitate the social inclusion of people with handicaps. And, lastly, a collaborative effort will help ensure that there is widespread knowledge about the fundamental aspects of this special law that went into effect only in mid-June, with the launch of numerous events in the most important cities throughout Italy, that will directly involve the citizens for whom the law was created.
