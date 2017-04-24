It is unconstitutional to insist that only Italian be spoken in mosques

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.24

It is not possible to insist that only the Italian language be spoken in religious institutions throughout Italy. The Constitutional Court declared the part of the law in the Italian region of Veneto, that insists on an effort to use only Italian for all activities that are not strictly necessary for religious rites, illegitimate. A conditio sine qua non that the judges felt was “blatantly unreasonable”, in that it was incongruous with the current regional regulations regarding the management of region in general and also regarding specific religious activities in the territory.