It is sad to deny citizenship as a birth-right and still welcome the barges

by Giuseppe Terranova - 2017.07.19

The Italian Government’s about face on citizenship as a birth-right is the price we could pay for the unresolved immigration emergency in the Mediterranean. To add insult to injury or allow the defeat of the honest versus dishonest, we will give up a modernized system designed to streamline the procedures for granting citizenship to the children of legal immigrants, who were born in Italy because public opinion is concentrating on the increasing and unabated numbers of illegal landings on our shores. And therein lies the short circuit.

The opportunists have free reign to trample over people who are fearful and easily convinced of the connection between the two themes that, instead, are like water and oil: impossible to mix. The right of citizenship as a birth-right, though not a panacea, is an act of civilization; a recognition of the thousands of foreign children who are studying, playing and dreaming with our own children. Meanwhile in the Mediterranean there is in large part a huge struggle to combat illegal immigration. To clarify even further, for the layman, the clear line between these two worlds, a showdown against the boom in arrivals by sea is needed. To sweeten the pill for voters to approve the new law on citizenship, the Senate would first have to send a clear and precise signal against the smugglers and traffickers who have operated in the strip of sea that separates Sicily from Libya for three years in good and bad weather.

To those who say that this is impossible because Tripol is not a government, remember that there is a viable alternative. It could, for example, sign an agreement with Tunisia similar to that in force between the EU and Turkey. In exchange for money, the Tunisian government, in crisis due to the collapse of tourism, we should request these two conditions.

First, allow NGO boats and more generally those who perform rescue operations in the Mediterranean for immigrants, to dock and offload survivors on the Tunisian coast. These are plausible assumptions and achievable and fully respecting human rights because, just like Sicily , Tunisia is a safe haven near to the ships that save lives between the Italian and Libyan territorial waters. One way to call bluff on the traffickers’ schemes is that within a few weeks they would find few interested customers who would spend money risk their health to end up in countries that are geographically and economically close to their own, but not in Europe.

The second is to authorize, under the aegis of the UN, the organisation of refugee camps (like the one built in 2011 in Ras Jdir along the Libyan-Tunisian border) to receive, identify and distinguish asylum seekers and illegal immigrants in the Tunisian territory. Redistributing the first, in complete safety with a humanitarian corridor, amongst the 27 EU countries; betting on the fact that the latter group conceivably will do anything to return home.

One solution, if you will, as America would put it: hard and fast, because immigration doesn’t know half measures.