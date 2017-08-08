It is not true that pets bring health benefits to kids

Related:

How to drive in a "Diabolikally" safe way Diabolik and Eva Kant are the unusual representatives of the Summer 2017 Italian road safety campaign which is aimed at raising public awareness of road safety during this particularly busy Summer period. This is the fourth consecutive year that famous comic strip characters have been used to promote the cause.

Norway worst at public transport in Europe Among 20 European countries Norwegians are tied with the Portuguese for the lowest use of public transport. According to a report from Statistics Norway, Hungary scored the highest in terms of the usage of public transport. Hungarians' use of collective transport accounts for 35% of all personal journeys. In Norway,

Hawaii law targets 'smartphone zombies' with crosswalk ban A ban on pedestrians looking at mobile phones or texting while crossing the street will take effect in Hawaii's largest city in late October, as Honolulu becomes the first major U.S. city to pass legislation aimed at reducing injuries and deaths from "distracted walking." Starting 25 October, Honolulu pedestrians can

More Europeans can afford a one-week annual holiday At EU level, the share of population who could not afford a one-week annual holiday away from home decreased by 5.1% between 2011 and 2016, from 38.0% to 32.9%. Over the last five years, the proportion unable to afford a one-week annual holiday away from home decreased in all Member

In Italy an ex-wife refused alimony if she moves to the south Ex-wife in Italy who moves to a southern region to be with her mother can no longer expect alimony. The court of Rome also took into consideration the new orientation of the Supreme Court in these matters, and rejected a woman's request to continue to receive support from her ex-husband,