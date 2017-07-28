It is not harder for women than men to balance family and work

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.28

Balancing family and work is not only an issue that belongs only to women. In fact, men are trying as hard as women to climb the corporate ladder and, at the same time, keep their wives and children happy. To turn the popular myth on its head is a recently published study that can be found in the Journal of Applied Psychology. The research looked at more than 250,000 individuals from around the world. According to the researchers, the traditional view was not modified due to an unfair division of family responsibilities, but, rather, a different perception of what does or does not constitute a conflict between professional and personal life. Women are more likely to feel guilty about work interfering with their family life and their inability to uphold the classic social expectations of caretaker. While, the “other half” is still tied to the old “head of family” label, and therefore, the problem is making sure that they live up to that responsibility. In other words: that they are able to be the provider at all cost. Therefore, the issue at hand is more one of stereotypical definition of roles defined according to gender, rather than a real division of labor.