It is legal to lay off a worker who is 25 years old

Related:

In Italy door to door sales know no crisis In Italy, there is an industry that still provides great job opportunities to young people. A job as a door to door sales person, has at present at least 15,000 vacant positions. And you can start from the beginning without experience because training is given along with all the tools Read More.

Becoming an Airbnb host is not just a way to make ends meet It is simple to become an Airbnb host: all you need is to have a room or an apartment to rent. Less obvious, however, is the fact that your customers leave positive comments that are indispensable to improve your visibility, and therefore your earnings. The truth is that those who Read More.

Where you’re paid to go on vacation To be paid to go on vacation: it happens in Rimini (Italy), thanks to the project "The Most Beautiful Work of the World" (“Il lavoro più bello del mondo”), realized in synergy with the APT (Emilia-Romagna Region Tourist Promotion), SILB (Association of Entertainment Companies), Black Marketing Guru and Confcommercio. 15 Read More.

Few people employed as ICT specialists in Italy In Italy 584,000 persons were employed in 2016 as Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) specialists, representing only 2.6% of total employment, against a European average of 3.7%. According to the latest Eurostat data, in 2016, three EU Member States accounted for half of all ICT specialists employed in the EU. Read More.

Italy is reconfirmed to have the European record of young NEET In Italy, almost one in five young people between the ages of 15 and 24, does not have a job, do not look for it, nor is engaged in a course of study or training. These are the so-called Neet and Italy is reconfirmed to have one of the highest Read More.