It is considered maltreatment in the family even when you don’t live under the same roof

It is considered maltreatment in the family even when you don’t live under the same roofby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.30
In Italy, the crime of maltreatment in the family can also apply to a de facto couple with children. That is also if the abuse occurred when the two were no longer living under the same roof. This was the ruling of the Court of Cassation, in pointing out that this type of criminal behaviour is not excluded in the absence of cohabitation. Given that the same restrictions and obligations of reciprocal assistance exist between the members of the nuclear family shared by spouses even in more uxorio unions that have created children. In particular, in fact, the existence of a rapport involving children shows in itself that the relationship was not of little importance, extemporaneous and short-lived, but rather a stable emotional bond. In cases such as this, therefore, even after the end of cohabitation, the Supreme Court judges consider that it is necessary to take into account “an extended notion of family including alternative forms to those derived from matrimony, but destined to assume the same dignity and protection.”
Italy’s “family check” for employees with children is also provided to gay couples
The Italian “family check”, a type of economic assistance for employees in certain work categories with children, is also provided to gay couples joined by civil union, who have kids. Providing that one member of the couple is an employee or eligible for a pension. Children can even come from Read More.
Paid leave from work must be granted to de facto couples
In Italy, the 3 days per month paid leave from work are to be extended to civil unions. A new circular letter by the Italian social security institute (INPS), referring to a decision of the Constitutional Court on the matter, gives a set of indications in order to reiterate that Read More.
In Italy a civil union will receive all the legal benefits and protections
Civil unions are now fully operational in Italy. In fact, they have been published in the Official Journal, 3 legislative decrees for the implementation of the law approved last May that allows civil unions for same-sex couples. The measures, which will come into force next February 11, definitely mark the Read More.
Legality of marriage determines if child support is mandatory
In Italy, missed child support payments has criminal penalties, only if parents were legally married. The Italian Supreme Court overturned a sentence that had condemened a father even on appeal (first and second) for not having provided his live-in partner with the amount that an earlier Court had awarded, for 50% Read More.
The same-sex partner is entitled to the survivor’s pension
Green light, in Italy, to the survivor's pension in the case of homosexual couples. Now, in fact, a civil union partner can be treated as the spouse and, therefore, is entitled to pension and social security benefits. This is explained in a recent message from the Italian social security institute Read More.
Unacceptable discrimination between unmarried heterosexuals and gay couples
In Italy the new law for gay couples de facto discriminates against heterosexuals. The new law for a gay couples guarantees that should a cohabitating partner die, a pension of the dead partner (for example a disability pension) can be transferred to the partner who has survived him/her. This is Read More.