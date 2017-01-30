Is not true that poverty is only synonym of obesity

by Editorial Staff - 2017.01.30

One of the most prevalent myth between poverty and weight is that jobless people are more likely to be overweight than those in work. While television documentaries and newspapers can help perpetuate this belief, academic studies also reinforce it. But a study in the journal Preventive Medicine -using the data of more then 10,000 working-age adults between 2010 and 2012- produces evidence that unemployed people are far more likely to be significantly underweight than the average person. When factors such as education, gender and smoking were taken into account, it was revealed that the unemployed were still four times more likely to be classed as underweight than those who were not classed as unemployed. Furthermore, just under 29% of those unemployed were classed as overweight compared with almost 40% of those in work or full-time education. Together, these results point to a complex picture in which jobseekers, depending on the complexities of individual lives, are at increased risk of being either underweight or obese, each with their own associated health risks.