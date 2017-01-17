Ireland lifts lifetime ban on gay men giving blood

by Editorial Staff - 2017.01.17

Ireland has softened rules that permanently banned men who have sex with men from donating blood. Until this week, the Republic of Ireland continued to enforce rules introduced at the height of the AIDS crisis, which stipulate that men who have sex with men are banned for life from giving blood. Under the new rules, sexually active gay men remain banned from giving blood, but are permitted to do so if they abstain from sex for 12 months. The Health minister explained that the policy brings Ireland into line with the policy of the UK, Canada and other countries. However, it falls short of standards implemented in some other countries, like Italy and Spain, where donors are screened based on individual risk, and where medical staff identify whether the potential donor, gay or straight, has had any risky sexual relations, which may be dangerous to themselves and others.