Invisible handicap of those who have no sense of smell

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.21

It is called asnomia, the total loss of olfactory senses. In fact, 10% of the world’s population, has no olfactory senses due to sinusitis, polyps, deviation of the nasal septum, cranial trauma or tumors. The French healthcare system has developed a program to improve their overall health and quality of life. These patients often do not percieve perfumes, odors or, in some cases tastes of certain foods. However, the seriousness of this deficit lies in their not being able to pick up on the warning signs in an extreme emergency situation, like that of escaped gas or smoke due to a fire having broken out. Which places their physical safety in serious danger. A galaxy of “invisible” people at great risk that the initiative across the Alps will give greater visibility and practical solutions.