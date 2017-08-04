Interpreters among professionals most difficult to find in Italy

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.08.04

Interpreters and translators are among the most difficult professionals to find in the Italian marketplace. In fact, Italian companies claim they are impossible to find in 7 cases out of 10. Not as difficult, but nevertheless requiring quite an effort, are electronic engineers (58.7%) industrial engineers (50.2%) as well as mathematicians and physicists (40.9%). These are the data that have emerged from the computer analysis Excelsior, done by Italy’s Unioncamere together with ANPAL, regarding the projections on employment by private enterprises in the service and industrial sectors between July – September of this year. Which gave rise to the prediction that after the summer break, it will be difficult to find 1 out of 3 professionals with an undergraduate degree: the minimum requirement for 12.3% of the 969,000 positions posted. The search for the ideal candidate will be tough for 34.4% of the open positions due to lack of candidates altogether (17.8%) or due to a shortage of professionals with adequate skills to fill them (14.8%).