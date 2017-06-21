Internet raises the average age of the “first time”by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.06.21
Shocking news in Holland: increase in the average age of the first sexual relationship. According to a study conducted by the Rutgers Foundation, that analyzed a sample of 20,000 young people under-25, the average age of Dutch males and females who lose their virginity is 18.6 years: +1,5 years compared to 2012. It seems like things have moved a few steps backwards, which is somewhat surprising. Due, for the most part, to the internet. First, the probability of getting to know someone online for a virtual relationship has increased and been facilitated. Secondly, the access to a wide array of videos, photographs, and pornographic films induces many to satisfy their sexual desires in front of a computer screen or tablet, rather than under the sheets with a partner.
