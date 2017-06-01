International Multiple Sclerosis Day as the French do it

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.06.01

For Internal Multiple Sclerosis Day here are six pieces of information that the French associations concerned with sufferers and their families have published.

1) Multiple sclerosis, that mostly appears between 20-35 years, affects almost 100,000 people in France.

2) 2,500 – 4,000 new cases are diagnosed every year. Women are 2-3 times more likely to be affected than men.

3) Life can adapt to the disease. You can keep working. You can have children and play sport. Life does not have to stop with Multiple sclerosis.

4) The House of Multiple sclerosis opens its doors from 12th May to 23rd June in six French cities: Nizza, Lille, Angers, Paris, Marseille and Tours to offer support and information.

5) Along with their family, patients can take part in discussions, workshops, physical, practical and relaxation activities.

6) Neurologists, nurses, psychologists, rehabilitation doctors and social workers will offer concrete answers. The neurologist Patrick Hautecoeur states, “It is a must for sufferers.”