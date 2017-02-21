Instead of providing medical help, they give back their firearms licenses

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.21

“No proof exists that mentally disabled individuals who are under the care of social services pose any threat to public safety “. With these words, Republican representative, Bob Goodlatte, explained why the House of Representatives in the U.S. voted 230 in favor and 180 against (the Yes vote from the Senate is a given), and, in so doing, cancelled altogether the regulation put in place by Obama, that made it obligatory for the Social Security Administration to notify the federal authorities of patients with mental disability, so that they would be unable to purchase a firearms license. We are talking about not more than 75,000 Americans. A form of prevention that was initiated after the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, when Adam Lanza, a young man with mental problems, after having killed his mother at home, went straight to the school and in a crazed state, opened fire and managed to kill 30 people.

According to many, the new regulation is the first sign that President Trump is in favor of the super-powerful arms lobby of the National Rifle Association, that financed his electoral campaign and lent their support throughout the election.

But the Republican representatives tell a different side of the story. According to the same Bob Goodlatte: “with the old Obama law, a simple Social Security Administration bureaucrat, merely by entering the personal data of the individual with a mental disability into the federal computer system, would be denying this person the constitutional right guaranteed by the second Amendment, the right to possess arms”. So, here we see that the view of this authoritative Republican politician is that we are only talking about a question of personal liberties here. Something that, on the other hand, the earlier administration had denied. Thanks, to the new entry, Trump, these liberties have been finally given back. Now, a person who already suffers greatly from mental disturbances can be free to shoot whomever and wherever he pleases!