Instagram is the most dangerous social network for teenagers

Instagram is the most dangerous social network for teenagersby Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.26
Instagram is the social network that causes more problems with self-esteem and depression among adolescents. These are the findings published by the Royal Society for Public health that has classified the five photo, video and message sharing Web platforms that most threaten the mental health of young people. According to the researchers, Instagram is the main offender. Based on 14 indicators it is the platform that makes users unhappiest with their physical appearance and social life, as the many photos of contacts on the homepage and filters available to retouch make the bodies and lives of others seem to perfect. A combination of factors that can cause eating disorders and suicide attempts. Snapchat and Facebook are not much better placed, at second and third position. The best classified was Twitter and Youtube. From the data, these two seemed to create the impression of being part of a real virtual community that shared the same interests.
