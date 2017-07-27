Instagram helps women break the silence around miscarriages

Instagram helps women break the silence around miscarriagesby Angelica Basile - 2017.07.27
Create a space for women who had a miscarriage so they can share their experience. A chance to break the taboo, and the resulting silence that surrounds this traumatic experience. Such is the idea launched by American psychologist, Jessica Zucker, which led to “Ihadamiscarriage”. The initiative is actually an Instagram page that presents stories of women who saw their dreams of being a mother disappear. Each testimonial, accompanied by images or photos, enables the women who read them to feel less alone. “After the interruption of a pregnancy, may women feel a sense of guilt and shame” – explained Dr. Zucker, who had lived through this experience herself. “The fact that women do not talk about what happened does not mean they have pushed it aside and have forgotten it. Quite the contrary, their silence only makes them feel more isolated”.
