Insomnia from smartphone is damaging to health of young people

by Angelica Basile - 2017.04.19

Sixteen minutes of sleep lost for every hour spent in front of the display. This is the impact that the Smartphone and PC have on young and even super-young kids, according to a large-scale study, undertaken by University of London, recently published in Scientific Reports. With a sample of thousands of children, the data indicate that as many as 75% between the ages 6 months – 3 years used tablets daily. A percentage that reached as high as 92% for the age range 25 months – 36 months. A phenomenon that translates to a significant reduction in bedtime, according to the authors – a type of relaxation that is necessary for individuals throughout their lifetime, at all ages, but especially in early childhood. When it has a key role in the development and modulation of emotions. The causes appear to be mostly due to the negative effect of the blue light, typical of these instruments, that negatively influences the health of children, altering their circadian rhythms. Videogames, on the other hand, are the culprits for psychological overexcitement and persistent hyperactivity, that become evident when kids are unable to fall asleep.