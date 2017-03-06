Insomnia among blind people that nobody talks about

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.06

“Sleep-wake cycle Disorder” occurs in 50% of blind individuals. Periods of insomnia and tiredness can be due to not being able to perceive the alternation of light-darkness. The result is a type of jetlag and alteration of the biological clock, to the point where day and night are switched, which can lead to serious psychological damage over the long-term. Not to mention the difficulty it can present for partners or family members who share the same household. There are few remedies, also because little research has been done in this area. To combat this “Non-24h disorder“ – the English name given it – some experts advise sports activity in the morning upon waking and the adoption of regular hours. Another option is to take melatonine regularly. In the U.S. and Germany, a specific treatment based on hormones, used for commercial airplane pilots who suffere from time changes, has been put on the market. However, it is too early to say if it works also in this population.