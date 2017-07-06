Individuals with Tourette’s Syndrome at high risk of suicide

Related:

Prison without bars for Chinese children with disabilities Every year, in China, approximately 10,000 children are abandoned by their families due to illness or disabilities. They are called canfei: useless individuals, who cause shame. To the point that, in the most rural areas, those who are disabled (85 million) are treated worse than social outcasts. A phenomenon that old Read More.

EU launch the competition for the 2018 Access City Award The European Commission is launching the competition for the 2018 Access City Award. European cities over 50 000 inhabitants will have the opportunity to present their activities and strategies designed to make cities barrier-free, better places for everyone to live and work. The deadline for applications is 11 September 2017. Read More.

How many people with disabilities are employed in the U.S. The U.S. Department of Labor said that 17.9% of Americans with disabilities were employed in 2016. That represents a 0.4% increase over the previous year and comes as the general population saw a boost of just 0.3% during the same period, according to the report. Nonetheless, the Labor Department noted Read More.

In Bolivia being an invalid is an uphill battle The fight is the name of the documentary film dedicated to telling the story of disabled individuals in Bolivia fighting for the right to receive some form of government financial assistance. The film that received an award at the prestigious film festival in Sheffield (Shef Doc Fest), England, follows the Read More.

Advice for Europe’s state exam from a high school honor’s student Carlota Monedero just passed the state exam that takes place at the end of high school, with honors. And she has already decided what she wants to do with her life: pursue a career in scientific research so she can help people like herself. This young, 18-year old Spanish woman Read More.