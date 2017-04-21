Individuals with mental disabilities are ready to vote in the French elections

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.04.21

Simple and short phrases, with vocabulary that is easy to understand. For the French presidential election that is almost here (April 23 – first turn, May 7 – second turn) the association Lilavie, specialized in the publication of daily newspapers targeted to individuals with mental handicaps, has prepared a special edition that explains the platforms of the 11 candidates (in alphabetic order) to this unique target. All this, to guarantee the inclusion of all citizens, and to make sure that they can choose in the most responsible way possible, starting with access to correct information. These unique citizens are often ignored or marginalized when it comes to participation in the political sphere in their country. Now, even those with mental handicaps can be prepared for making a contribution at the polls, by knowing all f the ideas behind the candidates who hope to be the next President of the French Republic. There are two numbers that can be downloaded from the association website.