Individuals who are disabled also have to pay for general parking in Italy

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.24

In Italy, areas designated with blue stripes are for pay parking and individuals with handicaps must also pay to park there. At least in the municipalities that have not formally exonerated them from doing so. The Supreme Court clarified this when absolving a city employee from any wrongdoing. The employee, in charge of giving traffic tickets, had been accused of abusing his/her role by repeatedly ticketing a car for not displaying proof of payment in the blue area; the owner of the car had placed his/her disability pass clearly in view, but the Supreme Judges confirmed that there was no special provision made for disabled persons parked in these areas.