Increased stroke cases in Italy

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.10

Stroke cases in Italy are increasing: + 2% per year. The cause of this increase is linked to the aging of the Italian population. In this Country, every year, 200 thousand brain attacks are registered, of which 80% first events and 20% recidivist events. However, it should be noted that, at the same time, the mortality rate in the acute phase is decreasing. The figures were released by the Italian Society of Neurological Rehabilitation (SIRN) on the occasion of its Congress 2017, which recently concluded in Pisa. During which 500 specialists met in order to discuss, among other things, on the prevalence of stroke disease, the consequences for the patient’s disability and the role of robotics.