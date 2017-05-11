Increase in suicides among American teenagers is a mystery

by Angelica Basile - 2017.05.11

Record numbers of suicides, even if some fail, among North American minors. Over the last decade, they have doubled and have reached the figure of 119,000. Those attempting to put an end to their lives, are for the most part, young girls (65%) between the ages of 15-17 followed by 12-14 and 5-11. This data, that emerged in a study of the Pediatric Academic Societies Meeting 2017, also shed light on the fact that these tragic episodes tend, on average, to occur at the beginning of the school year. A trend that, instead, reverses in July, when fewer cases are seen. The reason for the overall worsening of this phenomenon, at least, according to the authors of the study, are not clear. Though, there is no doubt that cyber-bullying and stress over issues concerned with social media played a role.