Increase in suicides among American teenagers is a mystery

Increase in suicides among American teenagers is a mysteryby Angelica Basile - 2017.05.11
Record numbers of suicides, even if some fail, among North American minors. Over the last decade, they have doubled and have reached the figure of 119,000. Those attempting to put an end to their lives, are for the most part, young girls (65%) between the ages of 15-17 followed by 12-14 and 5-11. This data, that emerged in a study of the Pediatric Academic Societies Meeting 2017, also shed light on the fact that these tragic episodes tend, on average, to occur at the beginning of the school year. A trend that, instead, reverses in July, when fewer cases are seen. The reason for the overall worsening of this phenomenon, at least, according to the authors of the study, are not clear. Though, there is no doubt that cyber-bullying and stress over issues concerned with social media played a role.
The country where good mental health starts at primary schoolLessons on happiness in elementary school and courses to combat anxiety and thoughts of suicide in high school. This is how the British government wants to reduce the number of English children, currently 10%, with psychological disorders. The new idea was presented by London's Ministry of Education who will begin Read More...
Rare case of a law that cures the soul and mind of young peopleWith the legalization of gay marriage in the USA, the number of attempted suicides in the lgbt community has decreased by 14%. This fact has been highlighted in a long-term study conducted by John Hopkins University, using a sample of 760,000 high-school students. The experts hypothesize that putting an end Read More...
Tragic number of USA youth dying for three main reasonsNot since the AIDS epidemic of the '80s had there been such a high number of deaths among young people in the USA. In direct contrast to other developed countries, across the ocean, the percentage of deaths in the 25/30 age range during the period 1999 - 2014, saw an average Read More...
Scotland Yard enlists the help of barbers as informersGreat Britain enlists the help of barbers to combat the suicide plague in young males, the main cause of death amongst men under 45 years. An initiative founded with the help of the governing board of the Public Health of England, the Lions Barber. The collective is composed of around 30 beard Read More...
He puts the sad statistics of suicide to musicHe has transformed suicide statistics in Japan, among the highest in the world, into a piano melody, with every number given its own key, to convey feeling to the numbers. Rory Viner, 33 years old, a Canadian musician resident in Tokyo for 5 years, is not new to these types Read More...
Detecting suicide intents in teesn by the way they speakAn app that helps mental health experts detect depression and suicidal thoughts in teen speech. A tool developed by Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. Thought markers indicate a person’s state of mind as expressed vocally and acoustically. For example, “vowel space” refers to ways of pronouncing and articulating words that Read More...