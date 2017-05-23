Increase in sex-change operations in the United States

by Angelica Basile - 2017.05.23

Boom in surgery for sex change in the United States. There were more than 3,200 operations in 2016, 19% more than the previous year. The figures were reported by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, that has issued the first report on what are called “gender confirmation surgeries”. Or those operations that permit a person to redress dysphoria in this respect. Of these, the most called for involved breast enhancement, breast reduction and facial operations. Only 0.5% of the total number of procedures last year involved the genitals are were exclusively for transsexual women who were men at birth. A phenomenon that can be explained by the fact that “access to treatment has permitted an increasing number of people to explore their potential in a way that was previously unthinkable, but above all many doctors now understand the needs of transsexual patients” , explained Lauren Schechter, a cosmetic surgeon.