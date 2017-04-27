Increase in infant mortality in Great Britain

by Angelica Basile - 2017.04.27

Significant increase in infantile deaths in Great Britain: 3.7 every 1,000. A figure that has started to climb again, after a long downward trend, after 2003 when the record of 5.3 every 1,000 was registered. Findings are from the latest report released by the Office of National Statistics. According to which, the phenomenon is caused by the trend in recent years to delay pregnancy even further. Compared to past decades, the number of pregnant women over forty has tripled. Deaths for the children under 12 months of women in this very age group has increased by more than a third, particularly for those born underweight. The author of the study, Patrizia Morgan, has suggested that women think more carefully about becoming mothers earlier, thus avoiding the risks of later pregnancy.