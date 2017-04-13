In Usa prisons, the Executioner is the one who’ll be celebrating Easter Monday

by Guido Bolaffi - 2017.04.13

After this year, Easter black Monday, the name given by Anglo Saxons to the Monday after Easter, because their school break ends and they have to return to classes, will come to be known, instead, in the USA as Easter bloody Monday.

Scheduled for Monday, April 17th, in fact, the state of Arkansas, with an unprecedented decision, within the context of America’s long and tormented history of capital punishment, has decided put to death as many as 8 prisoners. Within 48 hours. A real record of horrors that obliterates the previous record held by Texas in 1997, when the state decided to put an end to 8 of its super-criminals, but “spreading out the operation” over a much longer period of time: two months.

The event leaves many astonished, not only because of its “quantitative” aspect, but, most of all, for its having abruptly and brutally reversed a US trend, a steady decrease in the number of capital executions: from 100 in 1999 to 20 in 2016. Simultaneously accompanied by another decline, one even more significant, regarding the number of Americans in favor of the death sentence. That, according to a survey conducted by Pew Research, had fallen for the first time, to a national level under the 50% threshold.

According to the views of some analysts, the decision to bring back what the magazine The Atlantic sarcastically called an assembly line of death, can be attributed, for the most part, to the climate of conservative restoration, inaugurated along with Donald Trump’s election. A legitimate opinion, but one which can be challenged, for two main reasons.

First. Arkansas, despite being the place of birth of the Clintons, also belongs to the super-hard-core-religious area called the Bible Belt, an area of the States where the percentage of citizens who embrace an “eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth” mentality has always been above 70%. As demonstrated perfectly by the statement of the elderly wife of one of the victims, who candidly declared on TV: “I’ve been waiting way too long for this…if the assassin of my husband was not put to death now, I’d probably have died without ever having seen justice”.

Second. A bit more prosaic. The Governor of Arkansas, Asa Hutchinson’s statement to a journalist, that the urgency to act quickly was motivated by a possible expiration date of one of the drugs used for the lethal injection, Midazolam. End of discussion, then. It’s a done deal. Except, there is a little problem with finding the 48 eye-witnesses (6 for each of the condemned prisoners) who, by law, must certify ictu oculi that the intervention was done according to the regular, complete and definitive execution of the sentence.