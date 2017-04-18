In USA marijuana is competing with Chianti

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.04.18

From wine connoiseur to sommelier of marijuana.This is the new professional career path among gourmet. And American entrepreneur Philip Wolf is paving the way in Colorado, where recreational marijuana is now legal. His Cultivating Spirits is launching private dinners at peoples’ homes with a trained chef, who will discuss the proper “menu” to accompany with a certain variety of marijuana, inspired by the same concept of choosing the right wine, according the smell, taste, and organoleptic properties and one’s particular palate. This is not marketed to the masses, but rather, to an exlusive upper-class, U.S. clientele with sophisticated tastes, willing to pay as much 225 – 450 dollars (€210-420) per person for these dinners.