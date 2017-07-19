In Uruguay cannabis is being sold in pharmacies

In Uruguay cannabis is being sold in pharmaciesby Editorial Staff - 2017.07.19
Uruguay’s government has given the green light for the sale in pharmacies of cannabis for recreational use. For now, 16 pharmacies have signed up for being able to sell it. But, the number is expected to rise to at least 30 in the next months. Since 2013, this South American country has allowed the cultivation, distribution, and consumption of marijuana. However, application of the law ended up being slower than predicted, and authorization of pharmacies was postponed several times. Cannabis cultivated by the state, sold through pharmacies, is new, with cultivation for private use having been authorized to citizens or associations prior to this. Those purchasing the substance will need to be of legal age and recorded in a national database. In addition, purchasing more than 40 grams per month will not be allowed, and tourists and foreigners will not be allowed to purchase cannabis at all.
A yes for Cannabis, Chamber of Deputies gives the go ahead
The Italian Chamber of Deputies has given the go-ahead for the signatures collected for the popular law for the legalization of cannabis in Italy. The President Laura Boldrini has informed the Luca Coscioni Association and the Italian Radicals that the certificates delivered in the election on 11 November last year Read More.
In Nevada marijuana is victim of its own success
Boom in marijuana sales in Nevada only one week from the law being in force, after legalization was voted in November. In fact, only since July 1st has marijuana been sold for recreational use. A regulation that created a literal invasion of dispensaries, that generated revenues totaling about $3 million. With Read More.
Young Italians are the second most frequent consumers of cannabis in EU
Itay classified as the second largest consumer of cannabis in Europe, among young people. Over the last twelve months, 19% of young Italians claimed to have used marijuana, a percentage that is inferior only to that of France, which recorded 22.1% usage in the same age group. At least, these Read More.
Marijuana use on the rise in Spain
Use of cannabis on the rise in Spain. According to the latest data from the Madrid's Ministry of Health, 9.5% of the population aged between 15 and 64 admits to having consumed marijuana in the last year. They were 9.3% in 2013. Moreover, 2.1% say they smoke weed every day. Read More.
Magic mushrooms and cannabis are the safest recreational drug
Mushrooms are the safest of all the drugs people take recreationally. According to the Global Drug Survey 2017, of the more than 12,000 people who reported taking psilocybin hallucinogenic mushrooms in 2016, just 0.2% of them said they needed emergency medical treatment – less than for MDMA, LSD and cocaine, Read More.
Anti-drug tests are a problem for the American job market
They take drugs because they are unemployed. They are unemployed because they take drugs. This is the trap in which a record number of unemployed Americans find themselves. Reported, according to a recent study by Quest Diagnostics, by many business owners looking for “clean” employees. In fact, many candidates pass Read More.