In Uruguay cannabis is being sold along with alcohol and cigarettes

by Editorial Staff - 2017.04.07

Uruguay’s government has given the definitive green light for the sale of cannabis for recreational use, in pharmacies, as of July 2017. For now, 16 pharmacies have signed up for being able to sell it. But, the number is expected to rise to at least 30 in the next months. Since 2013, this South American country has allowed the cultivation, distribution, and consumption of marijuana. However, application of the law ended up being slower than predicted, and authorization of pharmacies was postponed several times. Cannabis cultivated by the state, sold through pharmacies, is new, with cultivation for private use having been authorized to citizens or associations prior to this. Those purchasing the substance will need to be of legal age and, as of next month, recorded in a national database. In addition, purchasing more than 40 grams per month will not be allowed, and tourists and foreigners will not be allowed to purchase cannabis at all.