In U.S. legalized drug dealing works through doctor’s prescriptions

The role of cannabis in treating MS symptoms People with multiple sclerosis in the UK should be allowed to use cannabis legally in order to relieve their “relentless and exhausting” symptoms. According to the MS Society 1 in 10 sufferers of the condition whose pain and spasticity cannot be treated by medication available on the NHS should be Read More.

Roadside drug testing used all over Italy From now on, Italian Police have roadside drugs tests which allow them to test drivers. These drug tests have already been tested in some Italian Provinces and now it has been decided to extent them all over the country. A recent circular letter by the Minister of the Interior, containing Read More.

Historic sentence on domestic cultivation of cannabis In Italy, cultivation of marijuana at home is not a crime, as long as it done according to “domestic” methods. And, not, on the other hand “according to methods of formal agricultural cultivation”. Such is the language in a recent sentence pronounced by the Court of Cassation, who decided to absolve Read More.

In Uruguay cannabis is being sold in pharmacies Uruguay’s government has given the green light for the sale in pharmacies of cannabis for recreational use. For now, 16 pharmacies have signed up for being able to sell it. But, the number is expected to rise to at least 30 in the next months. Since 2013, this South American Read More.

A yes for Cannabis, Chamber of Deputies gives the go ahead The Italian Chamber of Deputies has given the go-ahead for the signatures collected for the popular law for the legalization of cannabis in Italy. The President Laura Boldrini has informed the Luca Coscioni Association and the Italian Radicals that the certificates delivered in the election on 11 November last year Read More.