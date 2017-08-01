In Trump’s America corporal punishment at school makes come-back

In Trump’s America corporal punishment at school makes come-backby Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.08.01
With the new school year approaching, three Texas schools have decided to reintroduce corporal punishment for undisciplined students. Which means that teachers in the Three Rivers Schools District will be able to dust off their old wooden rulers, and get them ready for cracking the knuckles of elementary, middle, and high-school students. The use of this archaic method of punishment, however, will be used only on the kids whose parents have signed a “waiver” to give their consent for their kids to be treated in this manner.
A return to the past strongly encouraged by Andrew Amaro. One of the supervisors in charge of managing student behavior for the Texan campuses. Who, in a recent interview for the English newspaper, Independent, confessed to believing in the usefulness of this approach, because, he himself had been raised with it: “For me, it was a clear warning. I knew, beyond a doubt, that if I didn’t behave properly, I would receive physical punishment from the principal”.
According to this new educative approach, only certain faculty members will be allowed to use force for disciplinary purposes. This is why, as Mary Springs, the director of the school declared: “The number of beatings will be closely monitored so the efficacy of the method will be evaluated as well. If the number of cases of kids with discipline problems is reduced, it will be a sign that we are on the right path”.
And all this is happening less than a year from when Obama’s Minister of Education, John B King, upon viewing a published study that highlighted as many as 110,000 students had received similar punishments, had written to all state governors to invite them to abandon these violent measures: “In the short-term, physical punishment renders students more aggressive. And, in the long term, the students are at a higher risk for mental health problems and drug use” – King had written in his missives. “These violent methods are not only ineffective and damaging, but they are also discriminatory, seeing as they are used disproportionately on students of color and on disabled students as well.”
Words pronounced in vain. Seeing as the fact of the matter is that when looking at a map of the USA of school systems that allow corporal punishment, though it is illegal in 25 states, there are sill 15 states where it is in force or left up to the discrepancy or “good will” of the teachers.
More chance of finding a job thanks to the Erasmus Programme
Italian students who take part in the Erasmus Programme have 12% more chance of finding a job. According to AlmaLaurea that, on the occasion of the 30th birthday of this European program, has once more spread the figures of its latest report. Which states that students who decide to do Read More.
In the USA, the birthrate is healthy but gynecologists are lacking
After the reinstatement of more restrictive abortion measures in the U.S., another worry among American women is the insufficient number of gynecologists and obstetricians. To bring this problem to the fore, a maxi report was released by Doximity, a social network that aggregates an brings together a community of medical professionals. According Read More.
In Italy too many unemployed and few under-skilled
From elevator maintenance specialists to metal workers. Among the 200,000 specialized workers that Italian companies cannot find, there are also these. And, parodoxically, while youth unemployment is historically high, it is precisely among young people that these professional skills are lacking. At least, this is the snapshot given by the Italian Read More.
Even the new generation has to learn web skills
The “2.0 generation”, brings to mind images of technological monsters born with Smartphone in hand and almost super-human high-tech skills. But, the reality is quite different. At least, that is what a recent study published in Teaching and Teacher Education tells us. According to the researchers, the under-35 population, born and raised with everything plastered Read More.
Young people follow this horoscope more than any other information source
Young people follow this horoscope more than any other information source. If you are still convinced that consulting the horoscope pages is a silly waste of time, maybe it’s because you don’t know of Rob Brezsny. The astrology guru that thousands of well-educated, well-informed young people flock to every Thursday on Read More.
All about the new call by Intercultura
There are 2,100 places available from the new call by Intercultura. Which gives to the Italian youth, born between July 1, 2000 and August 31, 2003, the opportunity to spend a whole school year, a semester, a trimester, two months or four summer weeks in 65 countries around the world. Read More.