In Trump’s America corporal punishment at school makes come-back

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.08.01

With the new school year approaching, three Texas schools have decided to reintroduce corporal punishment for undisciplined students. Which means that teachers in the Three Rivers Schools District will be able to dust off their old wooden rulers, and get them ready for cracking the knuckles of elementary, middle, and high-school students. The use of this archaic method of punishment, however, will be used only on the kids whose parents have signed a “waiver” to give their consent for their kids to be treated in this manner.

A return to the past strongly encouraged by Andrew Amaro. One of the supervisors in charge of managing student behavior for the Texan campuses. Who, in a recent interview for the English newspaper, Independent, confessed to believing in the usefulness of this approach, because, he himself had been raised with it: “For me, it was a clear warning. I knew, beyond a doubt, that if I didn’t behave properly, I would receive physical punishment from the principal”.

According to this new educative approach, only certain faculty members will be allowed to use force for disciplinary purposes. This is why, as Mary Springs, the director of the school declared: “The number of beatings will be closely monitored so the efficacy of the method will be evaluated as well. If the number of cases of kids with discipline problems is reduced, it will be a sign that we are on the right path”.

And all this is happening less than a year from when Obama’s Minister of Education, John B King, upon viewing a published study that highlighted as many as 110,000 students had received similar punishments, had written to all state governors to invite them to abandon these violent measures: “In the short-term, physical punishment renders students more aggressive. And, in the long term, the students are at a higher risk for mental health problems and drug use” – King had written in his missives. “These violent methods are not only ineffective and damaging, but they are also discriminatory, seeing as they are used disproportionately on students of color and on disabled students as well.”

Words pronounced in vain. Seeing as the fact of the matter is that when looking at a map of the USA of school systems that allow corporal punishment, though it is illegal in 25 states, there are sill 15 states where it is in force or left up to the discrepancy or “good will” of the teachers.