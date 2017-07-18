In this zoo children with autism won’t be scared

Related:

Autistic girls have more difficulty with daily routines It has been revealed by an American study, published in the journal Autism Research that autistic girls have more difficulties than boys in performing common daily activities. From the data collected from a sample of parents, who were asked to assess the degree of independence of those with the spectrum Read More.

New app helps police assist victims with autism AutismTalk is the first app created for Law and Order professionals who might need to come to the aid of someone with autism. Communication with the person in need of assistance will be in the form of images of the parts of the body that could be involved in a trauma or injury. In Read More.

Good news for Spanish individuals with disabilities hoping to wed From now on, in Spain, there will no longer be obstacles for individuals with disabilities who want to get married. Currently, a new civil code is replacing an earlier discriminatory regulation. One that required individuals with mental, sensorial, or intellectual handicaps to present a doctor’s note attesting to their ability to Read More.

No existing proof of vaccine-autism link The vaccine-autism correlation has not yet been definitively proven. Precisely for this reason, the Court of Appeal of Salerno, Italy, accepted the Ministry of Health’s challenge to an earlier sentence pronounced by the judges in that same city. The earlier sentence had been in favor of a father whose son Read More.

Rap star with autistic son sings anti-vaccine lyrics Rapper, mom of an autistic son, and anti-vaccine activist. On her last album, titled MC (mother courage) French artist, L’Originale K-Lindsey shares trials and tribulations of parents, who like her, have a child with autism. She creates solidarity with them and tells of daily struggle, but also of overcoming obstacles Read More.