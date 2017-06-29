In this school trans students don’t feel different

In this school trans students don’t feel differentby Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.06.29
Increase in the number of Spanish schools that promote ad hoc programs for the inclusion of transgender students. In fact, there is a “certificate of recognition” for those schools who provide special training to teachers, students, and families who want to contribute to overcoming prejudice and discrimination against individuals who identify differently than the traditional male-female reference. The elementary schools that are part of the Colegio Escandinavo in Madrid, are already conducting social experiments by separating kids according to hair color: dark, blond, and redheads. Then, the students in each group are asked if they view the other groups as “strange”. In this way, the children start learning about respect for all human beings, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
