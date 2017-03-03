In this school Muslim students cannot pray

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.03

In a written internal note, a school in Wuppertal, western Germany, has asked teachers to prohibit Muslim pupils from publicly praying. Because they are too “provocative”. This is the content of the note: “In recent weeks it has been increasingly observed that Muslim pupils in the school building are praying, clearly visible to others, signaled by ritual washings in the toilets, the rolling out of prayer mats, and taking up certain postures. This is not permitted.” A deciison that has divided media and public opinion on the real effectiveness of policies of integration.