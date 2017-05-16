In this library deaf readers are more than welcome

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.16

In Paris Bibliothèque nationale de France (BnF) is becoming always more accessible for people who are deaf or hearing impaired. Most importantly, the staff will be trained in sign language and will be able to offer a personalized welcome. The reading rooms will also have assisted hearing technologies such as induction loops that enalbes access to a wide range of services that the library will make available for this unique population. In addition, free activities such as conferences, events and exhibits will be offered free by the library, thanks to interpreters. Lastly, the library’s website will offer two different options for users: instantaneous vocal transcription (TIP) with real-time subtitles and video interpretation in French sign-language (LSF).