In this library deaf readers are more than welcome

In this library deaf readers are more than welcomeby Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.16
In Paris Bibliothèque nationale de France (BnF) is becoming always more accessible for people who are deaf or hearing impaired. Most importantly, the staff will be trained in sign language and will be able to offer a personalized welcome. The reading rooms will also have assisted hearing technologies such as induction loops that enalbes access to a wide range of services that the library will make available for this unique population. In addition, free activities such as conferences, events and exhibits will be offered free by the library, thanks to interpreters. Lastly, the library’s website will offer two different options for users: instantaneous vocal transcription (TIP) with real-time subtitles and video interpretation in French sign-language (LSF).
Summer study vacation teaches kids with dyslexia PC skillsA study vacation to teach kids with dyslexia PC skills to make them more independent in learning. This is the 3rd edition of this Italian initiative that provides a summer campus for middle school kids with learning disabilities. Organized by the Italian Dyslexia Association (section in Rome), the program will Read More...
A special rehabilitation network for visually impaired childrenIn Italy, the first social network for the improved rehabilitation of visually impaired children has been launched. Sharehab is an online platform in which parents and healthcare/educational professionals can share apps. digital resources, reviews and information that can facilitate the re-education of little ones with visual deficits. From software to Read More...
First complete guide of Italy for tourists who are disabledAvailable for free online, the first guide of Italy for accessible tourism: listing locations that are accessibile to tourists with disabilities. It is divided into two sections (North and Central-South), with 34 destinations in 14 of Italy’s 20 beautiful regions. This complete and useful guide is targeted not only to Read More...
Stores launched for second-hand objects for disabledIn France, near Bordeaux, there is a second-hand store that is special. Here you will find no vintage clothing or pots and pans, but, rather, wheel chairs, canes for visually impaired, and every type of aid for individuals with handicaps. The Recyclothèque, in fact, collects, repairs, and donates a new Read More...
4 innovative ideas for vacations with kids who have disabilitiesTo organize a vacation for children with disabilities, consider the sound advice of the French association Ricoch’et Co. That has adapted vacation plans for those with handicaps, based on 4 new ideas: 1) Trips organized during school vacations so that parents who have to work can worry less about their child Read More...
Her dream of playing violin is no longer prohibitedListening to Beethoven’s Ode to Joy performed by a 10-year old violinist with a bionic forearm is enough to give anyone the chills. Isabella Nicola, despite her serious handicap, was able to realize her dream of becoming a musician, thanks to 5 students of bioengineering at George Mason University. Who Read More...