In this case it’s homosexuals seeking asylum

In this case it’s homosexuals seeking asylumby Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.05.18
Lithuania is the first country in the world to concede the right to asylum to two homosexuals persecuted in Chechnya because of their sexual orientation. The announcement came from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Baltic country, Linas Linkevičius. The statement called upon the other European countries to act likewise, given that sufficient proof has been collected to show that a real persecution campaign is underway in the Caucasian region, with arrests and torture against the LGBT community. A campaign that has never before taken place before in a geographical area, in which homophobia is particularly serious and that according to witnesses had led to the death of many homosexuals.
