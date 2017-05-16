In this case children cannot prevent father from marrying the caretaker

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.16

In Italy, children can’t impede a marriage between their father and his caretaker, if he is user of an administrator of support. In Italy an administrator of support is a legal instrument that allows children or relatives to manage the affairs of a person with certain mental/physical difficulties, but not compromised mental faculties, which needs another legal instrument, interdiction. Children can impede a parent’s marriage only in the case of interdiction. In a recent case, the court warns, “do not try to make the two analogous because they are used for two very different situations”. Thus, the Supreme Court, did not uphold the wishes of the father’s heirs to annul his marriage to the 40-year younger caregiver, on grounds that he did not have full capacity of his mental faculties. The children attempted to demonstrate his mental capacities were not intact because he was over 80 years old, a war veteran, with a 100% invalid status, survivor of a major stroke, and user of an administrator of support. But to no avail.