In these cafés people can only talk about death

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.03.10

“Death cafés” are coffee shops where people can go and talk about one of life’s most awkward subjects – that is death. In these places, it is possible to meet bereaved people, terminally ill patients, health professionals (eg. doctors, firefighters, nurses), but also very healthy people who have lost no-one but are afraid of dying. Death cafes were founded in the UK in 2011, on the model developed in Switzerland and their aim is simple: to increase awareness and openness about death with a view to helping people make the most of their (finite) lives. There are now more than 4,000 cafés held around the UK, Europe and north America. Those who frequent them – where people talk honestly about their experiences and fears – swear that this method works. The fact is that this topic is taboo in Western culture. We say someone has “passed away”, “kicked the bucket” or “left us” – anything to avoid even using the word “death”.