In the USA, the birthrate is healthy but gynecologists are lacking

In the USA, the birthrate is healthy but gynecologists are lackingby Angelica Basile - 2017.08.01
After the reinstatement of more restrictive abortion measures in the U.S., another worry among American women is the insufficient number of gynecologists and obstetricians. To bring this problem to the fore, a maxi report was released by Doximity, a social network that aggregates an brings together a community of medical professionals. According to which, the majority medical specialists who treat female diseases and disturbances, are near retirement age (59 years). The average doctor in this area has past 51 years of age. On the other hand, the number of new generation of white coats dedicated to treating women, will not be sufficient to make up for thos who will be leaving. The result is a worrysome situation, which the authors of the study highlight. According to them, in the next decade, the number of doctors for the management of pregnancies, tumor screenings, and treating ovarian cancer is inadequate.
