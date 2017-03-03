In Sweden young people are swapping alcohol for social media and the gym

by Editorial Staff - 2017.03.03

Young Swedes are becoming stricter in their attitudes towards alcohol, with social media use and a love of fitness contributing to a less permissive attitude – the opposite of their older compatriots. The change among Sweden’s youngsters has been observed in the latest edition of IQ’s yearly Alkoholindex survey of Swedish attitudes towards drinking. Along with preventative campaigns targeting young people and their guardians, there is a change in priorities for youngsters as an explanation for the change. The experts underline trends that probably contribute: youths are more aware of the consequences of alcohol consumption, being healthy and fit is trendy and affects our lifestyle choices, and social media offers new ways to connect. There are also groups of young people who due to cultural and religious reasons don’t drink alcohol – they explained.